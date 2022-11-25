Gareth Bale gutted as Wales’ World Cup hopes left in tatters

Gareth Bale struggled to find words after Wales were deservedly beaten 2-0 by Iran in their second World Cup group game.

Wales were expected to take all three points from their encounter with Iran, although they were thoroughly outplayed by Carlos Queiroz’s side despite keeping the game scoreless until deep into added time.

A red card for goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey in the 86th minute put Wales firmly on the back foot, and Iran kept pushing until Rouzbeh Cheshmi broke the deadlock with an excellent strike in the 98th minute, before Ramin Rezaeian added a second.

Wales captain Gareth Bale was speaking on TV after the game and admitted that the odds were now very much against his side.

Gareth Bale on Wales’ defeat to Iran.

“It’s gutting. We’re gutted, there’s no other way to say it. We fought until the last second but it’s one of those things. It’s difficult to take but we have to recover, we have to try to go again,” Bale said.

“We have to pick ourselves up straight away. It’s going to be difficult but we have one game left. We have to try to look at every positive and still try to enjoy the occasion as well.

“It’s going to be difficult for sure [to reach the knock-out stages]. It depends on the other game and we’ll see… I haven’t seen [the red card] so I don’t really know [if it was warranted] but obviously the red card changed the game completely.

“Obviously we let the first one in and the second one doesn’t matter. What can I say? We’ll recover and we have to go again.”

Cymru must beat their neighbours to progress.

Wales will need to beat England and hope that other results go their way after suffering defeat to Iran, as they are currently rooted to the bottom of their group on one point from two games.

If England beat the USA tonight and Iran win their last group game against the same opposition, Wales will be out of contention, regardless of how they get on next week.

Should two of England, Iran or the USA finish on four points or less Wales will have a chance of progressing, although they could also still miss out on goal difference even if they do beat their neighbours.

