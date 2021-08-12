Gabriel Agbonlahor accuses Harry Kane of ‘lying’ in the media

Gabriel Agbonlahor has accused Harry Kane of “lying” about the reason for his absence from Tottenham Hotspur training.

England captain Kane did not report for pre-season training with Spurs the week before last, but is expected to rejoin the squad on Friday if his PCR test comes back negative, after coming back from his holiday in the Bahamas five days later than expected.

Kane was widely speculated to join Manchester City, with his training absence thought to be a means of forcing his transfer from Spurs through, but the talented striker has yet to link up with the Premier League champions.

Former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor was speaking to Football Insider about the whole Kane saga and accused the England captain of lying about his reasons for missing Tottenham training to save face.

Gabriel Agbonlahor on Harry Kane.

“I feel sorry for Harry Kane. I think he’s been advised badly. He’s tried to bully his way into a move with an owner who isn’t going to accept that,” Agbonlahor said.

“He has tried to lie in the media and say that it was planned for him to have extra time off, but Spurs would have said that straight away if that was true.

“So he is lying there, Harry Kane. I just think he was always gonna play this first game. When the club is paying your wages, you’ve got to play.”

Man City not willing to give up on the England captain.

Kane claimed on Twitter that he never refused to train, although he refused to go into specifics about the situation.

Agbonlahor is not the first person to question Kane’s statement publicly, however, with former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega arguing that the 28-year-old attempted to force his way out of the club.

While Tottenham appear to be determined to hold onto Kane, Man City have not yet given up on signing the England captain.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Man City are preparing a €150m bid for Kane, although they have not yet made a formal offer.

EXCL. Manchester City are not giving up on Harry Kane deal. Man City board preparing a new bid for €150m – if Spurs stance will change 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MCFC Tottenham have not received any new proposal for Kane yet, and want to keep him – Man City strategy is to be ready… and wait #THFC pic.twitter.com/XoUwTU3QmL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2021

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gabriel agbonlahor, harry kane, tottenham hotspur