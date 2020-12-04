Frank Lampard has insisted that he has put ‘Spygate’ behind him and that he respects Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Lampard’s Chelsea come up against Leeds at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening in the Premier League.

It will be the first meeting between Lampard and Bielsa since the 2019 Championship play-offs when Lampard’s Derby County beat Bielsa’s Leeds 4-3.

🗣 “It’s in the past, I’d rather dwell on the respect I have for him as a coach” Frank Lampard is not looking to dwell on the famous ‘spy-gate’ incident with Marcelo Bielsa pic.twitter.com/uVQN7nSpPi — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 4, 2020

In that same season Bielsa sent an intern to spy on Derby in training, with the Argentine manager eventually paying a £200,000 fine to the EFL for the offence.

While Lampard certainly wasn’t happy at the time of the incident, the Chelsea boss insists there is no hard feeling between himself and Bielsa.

“It’s in the past, I’m certainly not going to dwell on it going into this game.

“I’d rather dwell on the respect I have for him as a coach. It was a great news story, it had a lot to it, and now it’s gone.

“And again I just look at him and how well he did, he brought Leeds up the year after.

“They were probably the strongest Championship team the year we played them at Derby, so it was a very proud moment for myself actually to go up against him and win that game.

“But it’s a game long gone now, and they are now a team in great form.So I just see the football side of it now.

“I’m absolutely not concerned about what lessons he’s learned or not. Honestly, I’m definitely not going to hang on it for this game.

“It’s long gone. I respect him, I respect Leeds. I’m only concerned with us being right tomorrow for the match,” Lampard told Sky Sports.

The two go head to head at 8pm on Saturday in what will be the first Premier League encounter between the two managers.

Read More About: Chelsea, frank lampard, leeds, Marcelo Bielsa