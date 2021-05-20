Frank Lampard believes he laid ‘strong foundations’ for Chelsea’s future

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes he laid “strong foundations for the future” at the club during his brief stint in charge.

Lampard was relieved of his duties as Chelsea manager after roughly 18 months in charge of the London club, after his side had fallen to ninth place in the Premier League table.

Thomas Tuchel took over from the former England international, and has brought Chelsea up to third place in the league table, as well as leading them to the FA Cup and Champions League final.

While Lampard’s managerial stint at Chelsea didn’t go to plan, he told The Telegraph that he is proud of his time in charge of the club where he had played for 13 years.

“I come away with an overall feeling of pride in what I did in the job. I wanted to stay longer, I wanted real tangible success which, at Chelsea, is winning cups and winning leagues, but it didn’t happen,” Lampard explained.

“Hopefully, from where I took over the job, I’ve laid down strong foundations for the future and in the context of where I wanted my managerial career to go, it was an amazing experience.”

Appreciation for Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

While Lampard’s time at Chelsea was abruptly cut short in the middle of the season, the former England midfielder harbours no grudges against club owner Roman Abramovich.

In a separate interview with Jamie Redknapp for the Daily Mail, Lampard revealed that he “loved” Abramovich’s personalised touch of releasing a statement after he was removed as Chelsea manager.

“I loved that. I could never sit here and say I have anything but appreciation for what he did for my career,” Lampard said.

“I was disappointed because I felt we could change things. I saw games coming up as opportunities to get points.

“Your pride takes a hit. There is no doubt about it. That’s human. But with reflection, I would have been absolutely naive to think it would be any different for myself than it had been for managers in the past.

“History says Chelsea make changes and sometimes they have real success off the back of it. It was never for me to go against their model. I have full appreciation to Roman for the opportunity. I can only look forward.”

