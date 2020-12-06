Frank Lampard has urged his players to keep their feet on the ground after they went to the top of the Premier League table with a win over Leeds United.

The Chelsea manager was pleased with his side’s performance at Stamford Bridge as they beat Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds 3-1 in front of 2,000 fans at their home ground in London.

However, Lampard certainly wasn’t getting carried away and told Sky Sports that it was far too early to think about challenging for the Premier League title.

🗣”There is a long way to go and we are a progression” Frank Lampard on Chelsea being top of the Premier League pic.twitter.com/5GAaVqkdth — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 5, 2020

“Not at the moment because it’s December – early December. There’s a long way to go and there are games tomorrow that could probably change the face of that straight away.

“I keep saying it, but we are a progression. Early in the season when I said that it probably sounded like an excuse. Now when I say it it people probably question why I say it as well.

“But when you bring in new players and you have new players and you’re trying to integrate people moving to a different country, a different city and different team mates there are elements that take time.

“Whether it’s this season we can get to the real heights we want – I don’t know. It’s a long season and consistency is our next challenge. But we’re headed in a good direction.

“I’m really pleased – and it’s work. It’s work on the training ground, as I say it’s players settling in, it’s work for us and the staff behind the scenes,” Lampard said.

‘There’s a long, long way to go’

While the former Chelsea player acknowledged that his side are currently in good form, he believes that there is a long way to go before they can emulate the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in long-term success.

“Our job is to not get caught up in the mess, the chat and the talk. It’s to just think about what happens on the training pitch and what happens here.

“At the moment the spirit’s good and the players are playing well. But again, we have to stay with our feet on the ground and say that there’s a long, long way to go.

“Because the reason that Liverpool and [Manchester] City have done so well over the last two or three years is because they do it throughout the whole season. At the minute, we’re in a patch,” Lampard commented.

Read More About: Chelsea, frank lampard, Premier League