Frank Lampard insists he has absolute confidence in himself after latest loss

Frank Lampard has insisted that he has absolute confidence in how he wants to coach after Everton’s latest loss.

Everton suffered a 2-0 loss to fellow relegation battlers West Ham to leave them in 19th place in the Premier League and two points short of safety.

The defeat means that Everton have failed to win any of their last 10 matches across all competitions and has piled even more pressure onto Lampard, who took charge of the club almost one year ago.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Lampard remained defiant as he was asked if he still believes he can turn things around at Everton.

Frank Lampard remains defiant in the face of defeat.

“Those things are not my choice, as such. It’s my job to work and focus and keep my head down. I’ve got absolute confidence in how I want to coach,” Lampard said.

“And if they are difficult conditions at the minute, for a lot of different reasons that I’m very aware of, then that’s it.

“I just have to do my job and it’s not for me to make too many diversions around it rather than talk about what I can affect and that’s the players, trying to get the right results.”

The pressure is piling up.

Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright were in attendance at the London Stadium today, which prompted speculation that a decision on Lampard’s future was imminent.

Lampard said he was unconcerned by their presence however, despite another damaging defeat.

“I think a lot has been made out of that the last week. I know there are issues around it, don’t get me wrong. I’m not trying to close my ears to anything. But for me as a coach, it’s never been significant,” Lampard insisted.

“At Chelsea, the owner didn’t come to many of my games for 18 months. Pretty much zero I think. Maybe a friendly. It’s just about how you work, the actions you do, what you do every day, the support you feel, the communication, those sort of things.”

Moshiri told Sky Sports that Lampard’s future as manager was not a decision for him to make, while Kenwright acknowledged that it is a “bad time” for Everton.

