‘I’m not a five-year old who’s going to start crying’ – Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his team are not looking for excuses after they fell to a 1-0 loss to Burnley on Thursday night.

Liverpool have been in poor form as of late, securing only three points from their last five Premier League matches.

Their mid-season slump has seen them drop from the top of the table to fourth place, and they could fall even further as fifth and sixth placed Tottenham and Everton have played fewer matches than them.

“It’s down to us to pull ourselves out of this run we’re in and it comes down on our responsibility and our shoulders.”@JamesMilner on the opportunity #MUNLIV provides for the Reds 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2021

The pressure is certainly on the reigning Premier League champions to turn their form around, with Klopp unsure of whether regaining their form is a bigger challenge than winning the league last year.

“It’s a different challenge. Whether it’s bigger or not, I don’t know. It’s not like the moment we win the league I put my feet on the desk and think ‘that’s it’ and smoke a cigar and think, ‘Well done, from now everything will work without any doing of mine’.

“The last thing we are looking for are excuses. On Thursday we had 28 shots and six on target. I heard we had 90 shots in the last four games for one goal.

“That’s obviously a number we don’t want to have. If we can change it immediately on Sunday, I don’t know. But we will not stop trying, I promise,” Klopp insisted.

‘I cannot make their decision’

Following the defeat to Burnley, the Liverpool manager pointed out that the club’s transfer decisions were not up to him, meaning he is unable to replace the injured Virgil van Dijk.

Klopp insisted that this was not criticism directed at Liverpool’s owners, but that it was just a fact that he was pointing out.

“I’m not a five-year-old kid where if I don’t get what I want I start crying. I’m responsible for a big part of this football club, but there are people who are responsible for the whole thing, and I cannot make their decision. I know they want to support us and they do.

“Now we talk about a centre-half. Yes, it would help 100 per cent. Would we score more goals with a centre-half? I’m not sure. Would it give us a little bit more stability in specific moments? Probably yes.

A blockbuster fixture in the #EmiratesFACup fourth round… it doesn’t get much bigger than this 🍿@ManUtd 🆚 @LFC pic.twitter.com/gMzaFjnjY2 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 22, 2021

“But never, ever have we spoken in or around a transfer window like this about it because that would be an excuse and we don’t need that.

“What we have to do is improve the football in a decisive area with this squad. That’s my job, not sitting here being disappointed or frustrated with some decisions. I’m not,” Klopp said.

Liverpool have another shot at Premier League leaders Manchester United this Sunday in the FA Cup, having played out a 0-0 draw with their rivals last weekend.

