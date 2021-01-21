FIFA says they will ban players that take part in ‘Super League’ from World Cup

FIFA have come out against the proposed European ‘Super League’ saying they will ban players who take part in it from FIFA-run tournaments.

Reports of a breakaway league featuring the top clubs in Europe emerged last year, with former Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu saying the Catalan club had signed up to compete in the new tournament.

American banking giant giant JP Morgan are understood to be interested in bankrolling such a competition, but football’s world governing body have poured cold water on likelihood of such a league taking place.

FIFA and the six confederations have released a statement in light of recent media speculation about the creation of a closed European ‘Super League’. ℹ️👉 https://t.co/0WCjeZSVDl pic.twitter.com/uiCAVBkMXw — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 21, 2021

In addition to FIFA president Gianni Infantino putting his name behind the statement coming out against the Super League, the presidents of the six regional football authorities, Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Oceania and Europe, have also come out against it.

Reports that the Super League would be a ringfenced tournament, is one of FIFA’s major stumbling blocks with the proposal, with the governing body saying they are committed to the idea of promotion and relegation.

The full statement from FIFA can be read below

In light of recent media speculation about the creation of a closed European ‘Super League’ by some European clubs, FIFA and the six confederations (AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA) once again would like to reiterate and strongly emphasise that such a competition would not be recognised by either FIFA or the respective confederation. Any club or player involved in such a competition would as a consequence not be allowed to participate in any competition organised by FIFA or their respective confederation.

As per the FIFA and confederations statutes, all competitions should be organised or recognised by the relevant body at their respective level, by FIFA at the global level and by the confederations at the continental level. In this respect, the confederations recognise the FIFA Club World Cup, in its current and new format, as the only worldwide club competition while FIFA recognises the club competitions organised by the confederations as the only club continental competitions.

The universal principles of sporting merit, solidarity, promotion and relegation, and subsidiarity are the foundation of the football pyramid that ensures football’s global success and are, as such, enshrined in the FIFA and confederation statutes. Football has a long and successful history thanks to these principles. Participation in global and continental competitions should always be won on the pitch.

