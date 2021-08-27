Rio Ferdinand reveals details of phone conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo

Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he rang Cristiano Ronaldo “straight away” when he heard that his former teammate was considering joining Manchester City.

Manchester United have confirmed that Ronaldo will rejoin the club after agreeing a deal with Juventus, despite it being reported yesterday that a move to City was a “done deal”.

Ferdinand, who played with Ronaldo at United for six seasons, was speaking through his fashion label FIVE shortly before the Portuguese footballer’s return to his former club was confirmed and revealed that he implored him not to join City.

Rio Ferdinand on his conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It’s a beautiful day man and when it’s a beautiful day you’ve got to wear shades,” Ferdinand said, sporting a pair of sunglasses.

“Sir Alex Ferguson would have been exactly the same, he would have hated to see Cristiano in a Man City shirt. Just like any other person that’s been connected for a long period of time to this football club.

“I rang him straight away. ‘What’s going on? Tell me you’re lying?’ Every type of no, no, no, no, no in the conversation. ‘I’m like all the fans, I’m exactly the same and we are all the same like that. Please tell me you’re not going there.'”

CR7’s return to Old Trafford.

A return to Old Trafford for Ronaldo didn’t even appear to be on the cards at the start of the day, but after a whirlwind few hours, United confirmed that they had re-signed the Portugal captain.

News of a possible transfer to Man City was not well-received by United fans, although any hard feelings have been well and truly quashed upon news of Ronaldo’s return to the Red Devils.

Ronaldo last played for United in 2009, after joining the Premier League club back in 2003, and scored 118 goals in 292 appearances in his first stint at the club.

While it would be a tall order for the 36-year-old to rack up another 118 goals for United, his return is a significant boost to the club nonetheless.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United, rio ferdinand