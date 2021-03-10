Fabio Capello slams Cristiano Ronaldo for ‘unforgivable’ error against Porto

Share and Enjoy !

Fabio Capello has accused Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates of being afraid of the ball during a free kick against Porto.

Juventus went crashing out of the Champions League last night as they drew 4-all on aggregate with the Portuguese champions, with Porto going through thanks to the away goal rule.

Porto striker Mehdi Taremi was shown a red card in the 54th minute of the game, but a brave performance saw them hold Juventus to 2-1 after 90 minutes, forcing the game to extra time thanks to winning the first leg.

THIS IS TRULY INCREDIBLE!!!! Sérgio Oliveira scores for 10-man Porto and the visitors are on the brink of going through! WHAT. A. GAME! pic.twitter.com/PkUAlrfxd5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 9, 2021

The Portuguese club were awarded a free kick from about 30 yards out deep into extra time, which Sergio Oliviera slotted into the bottom right corner of the Juventus goal, having drilled the ball beneath the wall.

‘They were scared of the ball’

Ronaldo and two of his teammates in the wall all turned their back to the ball, and have come under serious criticism for doing so on Sky Sport Italia by former England boss Capello.

“That was an unforgivable error,’ Capello said, via the Daily Mail.

“In my day, you chose the players who went into the wall and they couldn’t be someone afraid of the ball. They were scared of the ball and jumped away from it, turning their backs. That’s unforgivable.”

Juventus did respond almost immediately through a goal from Adrien Rabiot, but were unable to find another goal in the dying minutes of extra time as Porto progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals thanks to their two away goals.

Ronaldo and co. will now turn their full focus to domestic football, where their hopes of securing a 10th consecutive Serie A title are in major doubt, as they trail league leaders Inter Milan by 10 points.

