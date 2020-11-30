Manchester United will take on Watford FC while Tottenham Hotspur will face Northern Premier League minnows Marine FC in the third round of the FA Cup.
Cheers could be heard from local houses in the BBC’s live coverage of the third round draw from Marine’s home ground when the non-league team were paired up with Premier League leaders Tottenham.
Marine manager Neil Young told BBC One, “It’s an unbelievable draw. We will plan as best we can. Usually with Jose’s teams, he puts pretty strong sides out. We have won seven games to get here and this is a great reward.”
Elsewhere in the draw, there are two all-Premier League clashes. FA Cup champions Arsenal will take on Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium, while Premier League champions Liverpool will travel to Birmingham to play Aston Villa.
MOURINHO AT MARINE! #COYM
— Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) November 30, 2020
Wayne Rooney’s Derby County will play non-league club Chorley FC.
The full fixture list for the FA Cup third round can be found below.
Huddersfield v Plymouth Argyle
Southampton v Shrewsbury Town
Chorley v Derby County
Marine v Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
Stockport County v West Ham United
Oldham Athletic v AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United v Watford
Stevenage v Swansea City
Everton v Rotherham United
Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers
Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United
Canvey Island/Boreham Wood v Millwall
Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers
Stoke City v Leicester City
Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End
Crawley Town v Leeds United
Burnley v MK Dons
Bristol City v Portsmouth
QPR v Fulham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Middlesbrough
Manchester City v Birmingham City
Luton Town v Reading
Chelsea v Morecambe
Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich City v Coventry City
Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion
Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion
Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town
