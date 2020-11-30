Manchester United will take on Watford FC while Tottenham Hotspur will face Northern Premier League minnows Marine FC in the third round of the FA Cup.

Cheers could be heard from local houses in the BBC’s live coverage of the third round draw from Marine’s home ground when the non-league team were paired up with Premier League leaders Tottenham.

Marine manager Neil Young told BBC One, “It’s an unbelievable draw. We will plan as best we can. Usually with Jose’s teams, he puts pretty strong sides out. We have won seven games to get here and this is a great reward.”

Elsewhere in the draw, there are two all-Premier League clashes. FA Cup champions Arsenal will take on Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium, while Premier League champions Liverpool will travel to Birmingham to play Aston Villa.

MOURINHO AT MARINE! #COYM — Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) November 30, 2020

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County will play non-league club Chorley FC.

The full fixture list for the FA Cup third round can be found below.

Huddersfield v Plymouth Argyle

Southampton v Shrewsbury Town

Chorley v Derby County

Marine v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

Stockport County v West Ham United

Oldham Athletic v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United v Watford

Stevenage v Swansea City

Everton v Rotherham United

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United

Canvey Island/Boreham Wood v Millwall

Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

Stoke City v Leicester City

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End

Crawley Town v Leeds United

Burnley v MK Dons

Bristol City v Portsmouth

QPR v Fulham

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Middlesbrough

Manchester City v Birmingham City

Luton Town v Reading

Chelsea v Morecambe

Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich City v Coventry City

Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion

Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town

