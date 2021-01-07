‘How you can say Paul Scholes wasn’t one of the greatest midfielders ever?’

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Jamie O’Hara has claimed that Paul Scholes “could do everything” and was a better player than Barcelona legends Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

O’Hara, who played against Scholes during his time at Tottenham, claimed the former Manchester United player was “on another planet” and even Steven Gerrard paled in comparison to him.

👎 “Utd were toothless & accepted that they weren’t good enough.” ⛔️ “They’ve fallen at the semis again, that is just unacceptable.” 😬 “My worry [in title race] is Ole hasn’t been able to get things over the line.”@MrJamieOHara1 says #MUFC can’t continue to be nearly men. pic.twitter.com/hngYeH7weM — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 7, 2021

“How can you say that Paul Scholes wasn’t one of the greatest midfielders ever? I was lucky enough to play against Scholes, Adrian (Durham) has never stepped a foot on a football pitch and he wouldn’t have a clue about playing about someone like him.

“Paul Scholes was unbelievable. He could do everything. Paul Ince was a very good player but Paul Scholes was on another planet to anyone I played against, even Steven Gerrard. They were the two best players I played against.

“He had everything. He could tackle, he could run. He’d obviously go over the ball and some of his tackles would be bad but he could tackle,” O’Hara told talkSPORT.

‘Xavi and Iniesta used to watch videos of Paul Scholes’

The former Spurs man, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, believes Scholes is one of the “top five midfielders of all time” and would have been a sensation in the team that featured the likes of Lionel Messi.

“If you are talking about top five midfielders of all time then Scholes and Gerrard are in it for me. 100 per cent. Xavi and Iniesta, of course, were unbelievable but they used to watch videos of how Paul Scholes played.

“If you put him in that Barcelona team he would have been better than Iniesta and Xavi. My opinion of top five midfielders of all time, Gerrard and Scholes are in it.

“I played against Scholes and so many times I walked off the pitch thinking ‘I could not get near that man’. He played the game on another level,” O’Hara explained.

