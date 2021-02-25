Ex-Man City defender claims Pep Guardiola killed his confidence

Share and Enjoy !

Former Manchester City defender Angelino has blamed Pep Guardiola for killing his confidence during his time with the Premier League club.

Angelino, who spent some of his teenage years at Man City before being loaned out to various clubs, rejoined the club in 2019 after an impressive season with PSV Eindhoven.

However, the Spanish footballer had a short and largely unsuccessful stint in Guardiola’s side, playing 12 times for the club before being sent out on loans again to RB Leipzig.

The 24-year-old was speaking to reporters recently, and revealed via the BBC, that he feels he never got a fair chance under the highly-decorated manager.

“It killed me. The confidence was everything, when you don’t have the trust of a coach it is everything,” Angelino said.

“I was judged for pre-season, two games, and then I didn’t get my chance until a few months. It is hard to play one game every two months so I am just happy that happened so I could come here and meet Julian and everyone here.”

‘He improved me as a player on the pitch’

Despite his complaints, Angelino wasn’t completely critical of Guardiola’s treatment of him and admitted that he had become a better player during his time under the Man City manager.

“It was a 50/50 experience. On one side I really learned a lot from Pep, he improved me as a player on the pitch and I have to be thankful also for the experience.

“On the other side I didn’t play as much as I wanted to or I deserved,” Angelino commented.

The Spaniard signed a four-year contract with RB Leipzig a couple of weeks ago, having spent the last year on loan at the German club.

