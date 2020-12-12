Roy Keane has questioned whether anyone playing for either Manchester United or Manchester City was actually trying to win the Manchester derby.

The pair played out a boring 0-0 draw in the highly anticipated Premier League encounter, disappointing the likes of Keane who was expecting a typical feisty derby match.

The former United player was especially surprised by City, who would have been expected to win the game after the Red Devils experienced Champions League disappointment earlier in the week.

🗣”It is as if everyone was happy with a draw, I signed for Manchester United to win football matches not to be happy or popular or friends with everybody” Roy Keane is still shocked at the full-time scenes in the Manchester Derby pic.twitter.com/W0UMixnWly — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 12, 2020

“[Man City] have looked at teams come to Old Trafford and have scored – Palace, Spurs, PSG last week. They must have thought, ‘There’s goals here for us’.

“I never felt that they had that desire or intensity to go and win the game of football.

“Obviously it’s not the City of a couple of years ago. But we’re talking about Man United sitting in there and making it difficult – Man City are faced with that every week.

“Teams sit in but their job is to break them down. Then the managers talk about fatigue, etc. Then we talk about substitutions they’re not making.

“There has to be an element of gamble to try to win games of football and we didn’t see that today. Again we can be more critical of City but United’s attacking play today was nowhere near good enough,” Keane told Sky Sports.

‘It’s as if everyone was happy with a draw’

The former Republic of Ireland international was also annoyed at how friendly both sets of players from each team seemed with each other.

“It’s as if everyone was happy with a draw and content. ‘Ah, we all go home happy’.

“One of the reasons I signed for Man United was to win football matches, not to be happy or popular or friends with everybody.

“We got two bookings in a derby game. I’ve never seen so many hugs and chats after the game. It’s a derby game.

“I’m scratching my head and I’m really frustrated because I’m thinking you’ve got to go and find a way to win a game of football,” Keane commented.

