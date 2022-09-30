Erik ten Hag issues positive injury update on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial

Erik ten Hag has issued a positive injury update on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, revealing that both have returned to training.

Rashford hasn’t played since Man United’s 3-1 win against Arsenal at the start of the month due to a muscular injury, as he missed the game against Real Sociedad and Sheriff Tiraspol, as well as England’s games against Italy and Germany.

Martial has only played 45 minutes for United this season, having featured in the 2-1 win against Liverpool last month, although he could make his return against Man City this Sunday.

Ten Hag was speaking at a press conference and revealed that United’s attacking duo are both progressing well, but ruled out Harry Maguire‘s chances of playing this weekend.

Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

“The situation is that Harry Maguire is injured and I think for the rest we have some doubts,” Ten Hag said.

“With Anthony Martial, he was training all week with the group so I’m really happy with that situation. He’s performing really well in training, makes a good impression.

“Rashford returns to training, so we are also happy with that and for the rest maybe it’s only long-term injuries like Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams, they are not avialable.”

💬 “I have played in many derbies, and I know what they mean,” Erik says. “It’s an important game in the Manchester area, and it excites me. We will do everything to win the game.” 👊#MUFC || #MCIMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 30, 2022

Manchester derby welcomes players back to club action.

United certainly aren’t being eased back into the club season after the international break, as they take on their local rivals at Etihad Stadium.

Ten Hag’s side only ended up playing on four occasions in September, as two of their games were postponed due to the Queen’s death before the international break.

The break came at a bad side for United as they had found themselves in a good patch of form, and they will be thrown back in at the deep end when they take on City this Sunday.

