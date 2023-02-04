Erik ten Hag hopeful Christian Eriksen will play again this season

Erik ten Hag is hopeful that Christian Eriksen could play for Manchester United again this season after the Danish international suffered an ankle injury.

Eriksen is expected top be out of action for an extended period of time after picking up an ankle injury during Man United’s FA Cup win against Reading last weekend.

No firm estimation has been given as of yet in regards to when Eriksen could return to the field of play, although there is a chance that he will be back in action before the end of the season.

Even if Eriksen doesn’t play again before the summer break, Ten Hag is confident that the experienced midfielder can make a positive contribution to his squad.

Erik ten Hag on Christian Eriksen.

“Definitely [Eriksen can still contribute while recovering], he has so much experience as well,” Ten Hag said.

“He is now focusing on recovery and we want him to be [back] as soon as possible. I think it is still possible he has a role to play this season. So hopefully he will recover for that.”

Ten Hag also revealed that Diogo Dalot is in with a chance of playing against Crystal Palace today after recovering from a hamstring strain that sidelined him for three weeks.

“I think he is doing quite well. Last couple of days, he has been back in the team training and [if] his training today goes well, he can also return to the squad for tomorrow.”

💬 The boss discusses @DalotDiogo‘s potential return and much more in his latest matchday Q&A! ⤵️#MUFC || #MUNCRY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 4, 2023

United will aim to get back to winning ways in the league.

Although Man United have won their last three games, all three were cup fixtures, while they have picked up just one point from their last two Premier League matches.

Crystal Palace provide the opposition for Man United today, and Ten Hag will be very eager to see his side pick up three points after slipping back down to fourth place in the Premier League.

