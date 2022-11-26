Erik ten Hag reportedly eager to bring Cody Gakpo to Man United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is understood to be eager to bring Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo to Old Trafford.

Gakpo impressed for the Netherlands in their 1-1 draw with Ecuador yesterday, as he rocketed the ball into the net from just outside the penalty box to open the scoring in their World Cup Group A encounter.

The 23-year-old also scored the opening goal in the Netherlands’ 2-0 win against Senegal on Monday, and ESPN NL have reported that Ten Hag is now very eager to secure his compatriot’s services.

It isn’t the first time that Man United have attempted to sign Gakpo, as Ten Hag was interested in luring the youngster away from PSV Eindhoven during the summer.

Ajax star Antony ultimately came to Man United instead of Gakpo, although it appears as though Ten Hag is preparing another raid on the Dutch Eredivisie.

Should Gakpo continue to perform at such a high level at the World Cup, his price could skyrocket, and Ten Hag is thought to be eager to secure the winger’s signature quickly.

🇳🇱 1-0 🇪🇨

6′ Early lead for Netherlands as Gakpo smashes in his second of the tournament from the edge of the box. Great strike.

📺 Watch live on @rte2 & @rteplayer – https://t.co/lu7hcoQqn8

📱 Live updates – https://t.co/eFNAvNbE1d#FIFAWorldCup #NEDECU pic.twitter.com/Wad1QGOGdG — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 25, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure has made some room.

Man United weren’t initially looking to sign more players this winter, as they brought in Antony, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Martin Dubravka during the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s high-profile departure has freed up space at Old Trafford however, and Gakpo is understood to be at the top of Ten Hag’s wish list.

ESPN NL are reporting that United are also interested in Portugal’s Rafael Leao, who scored his country’s third goal in their World Cup opener against Ghana.

Leao is currently playing his club football with AC Milan in Serie A and has a bright future ahead of him at the age of 23. United could make a move for him if they are unable to secure Gakpo’s services.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cody Gakpo, Manchester United