England v Germany: TV details and team news for Women’s Euro final

England take on Germany at Wembley Stadium in Sunday’s Women’s Euro final.

The Lionesses will look to become European champions for the first time in their history as England take on Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium.

England head into the game in fantastic form, having beaten Sweden 4-0 in Tuesday’s semi-final, while Germany claimed a 2-1 win against France on Wednesday to book their place in the final.

Germany have won eight of the 12 Women’s European Championships played to date, although England are the slight favourites to win the tournament for the first time on Sunday, according to the bookies.

How can I watch the Women’s Euro 2022 final in Ireland?

The match will be aired live on RTE 2 on Sunday. Coverage starts at 4pm while kick off is at 5pm. You can also stream the game live on the RTE Player.

Team news.

Both sides are expected to line up as they did in their respective semi-finals, with neither squad reporting any significant injury problems.

The starting line-ups will be released shortly before the game kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

Routes to the final.

England started off their Euro campaign with a 1-0 victory against Austria at Old Trafford, with a first half goal from Beth Mead proving to be the difference between the two sides.

The Lionesses were barely challenged in their other two group games, as they beat Norway 8-0 and Northern Ireland 5-0 to set up a quarter final date with Spain.

Spain proved to be England’s greatest challenge as the game went to extra time, but a goal from Georgia Stanway in the 96th minute saw the hosts progress to the final four.

Sweden were no match for England in the semi-final as the Lionesses booked their place at Wembley with a 4-0 win.

Germany notched a 4-0 win against Denmark in their opening group match, before being Spain 2-0 and Finland 3-0 in their second and third games to coast through to the quarter-finals.

They then beat neighbours Austria 2-0 in the quarter-final, before edging out France 2-1 in the semi-final.

