England confirm that Gareth Southgate will stay on as manager

The Football Association have confirmed that Gareth Southgate will stay on as England’s manager for the Euro 2024 campaign.

Southgate is understood to have told his bosses in the FA that he needed time to consider his position after England’s quarter-final exit at the Fifa World Cup, although he has now agreed to remain as his country’s manager.

FA CEO Mark Bullingham released a statement confirming that Southgate will continue to lead England for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

“We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager, and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign,” Bullingham announced.

Gareth and Steve Holland have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now.”

We'll see you in March for the start of our #EURO2024 qualifying campaign!

Gareth Southgate will oversee another campaign.

Southgate first took charge of England in 2016 and signed a new contract in November 2021 which runs until the end of 2024, although there had been suggestions in recent days that the 52-year-old has taken the team as far as he can.

England have performed well at major tournaments under Southgate, as they reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020, before suffering defeat at the hands of France last weekend.

The team’s form leading up to the World Cup was poor however, as England suffered relegation from League A of the UEFA Nations League after failing to win any of their six group stage matches.

Supporters would have been hoping for more than a quarter-final appearance at the World Cup in Qatar, although England did play well as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to reigning world champions France.

England’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign begins with a tough encounter away to Italy in March, while they will also come up against Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta.

The Euro 2020 finalists also shared a Uefa Nations League group together, with Italy winning one encounter, while the other ended in a draw.

