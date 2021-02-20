Emotional Seamus Coleman revels in victory against Liverpool

Share and Enjoy !

An emotional Seamus Coleman has paid tribute to Everton fans after the Toffees beat their local rivals for the first time since 2010.

Everton claimed a 2-0 win against Liverpool at Anfield Road, thanks to goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson, ending over a decade of pain against their city rivals.

Coleman, who first joined Everton in 2009, explained to Sky Sports how much finally getting the win in the Merseyside derby meant to him.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Coleman explained. “Coming here all the years and letting ourselves down, but more importantly, letting the blue side of the city down.

“It’s been hard. We can try to put a face on it and brush it off… I’ve been in this city for 10 years – it’s difficult to take and you feel sorry for the fans.

“I’m fed up of coming out with the same cliches after losing to them. So to be honest I want to thank the manager for the way he set us up.

“The players put in an unbelievable shift and that was against the [Premier League] champions so we’re delighted.”

‘We need to start moving the football club forward’

While Coleman was visibly delighted with the win, the Irishman was not willing to sit back and be happy with the result, urging Everton to use the win to push on for the rest of the season.

“I think for us now, we need to move on from it as quick as possible because it can’t just be a celebration about this. We need to start moving the football club forward.

“That goes back to the likes of Fulham at home and West Ham at home. That’s where we need to start being better all round,” Coleman explained.

Everton are now equal on points with Liverpool in the Premier League table, having played one game less than their local rivals.

