Eddie Howe confirmed as Newcastle United’s new head coach

Newcastle United have confirmed that Eddie Howe will take over as the club’s head coach, signing on until the summer of 2024.

Steve Bruce left Newcastle by “mutual consent” last month, with his former assistant coach Graeme Jones taking over on an interim basis following the experienced manager’s departure.

Howe, who left Bournemouth last summer after spending a total of 25 years at the club, will now take the reins at Newcastle, with his first game in charge set to take place against Brentford after the international break.

Eddie Howe on joining Newcastle United.

“It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family,” Howe said.

“This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players.

“I would like to thank the club’s owners for this opportunity and thank the club’s supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I am very excited to begin our journey together.”

The Magpies are currently languishing in the relegation zone.

Howe has a big job on his hands with Newcastle, who currently sit in 19th place in the Premier League table, having drawn five and lost six of their 11 matches to date.

While it may take some time for Howe to turn Newcastle around, the club could make a number of big signings in the next transfer window, after being bought by a group led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Bruce left his position at Newcastle just two weeks after the Saudi takeover, and there is expected to be more personnel changes at St. James’ Park in the months to come.

