Former Bournemouth player and manager Eddie Howe has admitted he finds it difficult to watch his old club after leaving in August.

Howe has spent most of his life at AFC Bournemouth, (a total of 25 years) making more than 300 appearances for the club as a player and managing them on more than 450 occasions.

After five years in the Premier League, Bournemouth finished in 18th place last season and were subsequently relegated to the Championship.

🗣”I have had to separate myself from that” Eddie Howe has admitted he has not been watching Bournemouth since he left as he cares so much for the club pic.twitter.com/5AC9OxOJzp — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 23, 2020

It was then that Howe, who was awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Bournemouth, left the club by mutual consent, saying he felt it was time for the club to “have a change”.

Howe was in the Sky Sports studio for Burnley’s Premier League encounter with Crystal Palace and spoke about his struggles with watching his beloved Bournemouth.

“I’ve certainly been watching the Premier League. I think Bournemouth has been difficult. I’ve had to separate myself from that because I care so much about the club.

“But definitely the Premier League. Keeping myself involved in the game has been crucial,” Howe said.

While Howe was clearly missing being involved with the club he first joined in 1994, he was enjoying having some time off from football management.

“It’s been very good. I’ve enjoyed a lot of family time with three young boys and an amazing wife.

“I’ve enjoyed that precious time with them which you don’t really get in football management,” Howe revealed.

The Bournemouth stalwart struggled with injuries during his playing days and was forced to hang up his boots in 2007 at the age of 29.

Despite his previous injury problems however, the Bournemouth fan favourite was happy to reveal that he has kept himself in good nick during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m very fit. I’ve been working out during lockdown to keep myself in good shape and ready to go. So yeah, I feel good physically,” Howe said.

