Drogheda’s Ryan Brennan hits back at ‘fat boy’ jibe after Shelbourne win

Drogheda’s Ryan Brennan was delighted to score a brace of goals against Shelbourne after being called a “fat boy” by a former professional at the club.

Brennan played a key role for Shelbourne in their promotion to the Premier Division on the League last year, although manager Damien Duff opted against keeping him at the Drumcondra-based club.

The 30-year-old scored twice for Drogheda United in last night’s 3-1 win against Shelbourne, and celebrated in front of the opposition dug out while gesturing to his stomach after his second goal.

Ryan Brennan on his celebration in front of the Shelbourne dug out.

Brennan was speaking on LMFM Radio and explained that his celebration was in response to being called a “fat boy” by a former professional footballer at Shelbourne.

“Not so much to score against Shelbourne. I think there were a few words exchanged that were quite out of order from one professional to another,” Brennan explained.

“Being called ‘fat boy’, a former pro to another, that played at the top of the game, I think it’s fairly disrespectful.”

🗣 | “Being called ‘Fat Boy’, a former pro to another, who played at the top of the game, I think it’s fairly disrespectful…”@DroghedaUnited’s two-goal hero Ryan Brennan spoke to @DavidSSport after tonight’s 3-1 win over Shels. pic.twitter.com/Ln0c1PoPTe — LMFM RADIO (@LMFMRADIO) August 12, 2022

‘I had one thing on my mind, to hit it.’

Brennan’s second goal was particularly impressive, as he struck the ball on the volley after a long-range pass from Andrew Quinn, which bounced off the ground and over the Shelbourne goalkeeeper’s outstretched arms.

The Drogheda midfielder paid tribute to Quinn for his pass, and congratulated Dayle Rooney for scoring his side’s second goal of the night.

“The ball came over my shoulder and I had one thing on my mind, to hit it. Whether it hit the ground, or hit the crossbar, once it hits the back of the net I’m happy,” Brennan said.

“It’s a great ball from Andy [Quinn]. It can’t take anything off Dayle Rooney’s volley either. He’s set up a few over the season so I’m delighted to see him hit the back of the net. It will do the world of good for his confidence.”

Drogheda United 🤝 Wondergoals Ryan Brennan with a wonderful strike on a night of great goals – what technique! 👌@DroghedaUnited 3-1 @shelsfc Watch live 📺 | https://t.co/7rzXOfm8p9#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/EKxg3tkR3Q — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) August 12, 2022

