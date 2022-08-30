Donegal’s Shaun Patton stresses better ‘togetherness’ in GAA compared to soccer

Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton has explained how he was convinced to turn his back on the League of Ireland in favour of Gaelic football.

Patton played for Finn Harps, Derry City and Sligo Rovers in the League of Ireland, although the Letterkenny man was convinced to train with his county’s Gaelic football team by former Donegal manager Declan Bonner in late 2017.

After training with Donegal in advance of the 2018 Allianz Leagues campaign, Patton decided to commit to Gaelic football, despite having far more experience with soccer.

Patton was speaking on Colm ‘Wooly’ Parkinson’s Smaller Fish GAA podcast and explained that the “togetherness” of the Donegal team was a major factor in his decision.

Shaun Patton on Donegal’s team spirit.

“I think it was a cold December night in Convoy and the snow was hitting off the side of the boys’ faces,” Patton recalled.

“I remember the huddle at the end of it and one thing stood out in my mind – just the togetherness of the group at that stage was something that was unknown to me, something that I’d never experienced really.

“As soon as I’d seen that I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of, so I kind of threw all my eggs in the basket of the GAA and thankfully Declan gave me the opportunity to kick on.”

“Just the togetherness of the group at that stage, it was unknown to me” Shaun Patton was a soccer man, he played 2 club games EVER for Eunans before his Donegal debut. He was blown away by the togetherness of the Donegal panel vs soccer teams Full show https://t.co/20geEseNZZ pic.twitter.com/d4CEjmuHPT — Smaller Fish GAA (@SmallerFishGAA) August 30, 2022

The ‘cut throat’ nature of the League of Ireland.

Gaelic football is an amateur sport of course, while the League of Ireland is professional, where players try to make a living from the sport.

As a result, Patton says the players involved can be quite “cut throat”, although he stressed that is the case as a result of the industry rather than the people involved.

“It’s hard to explain. It’s a different mindset. People in the League of Ireland, a lot of them are playing year by year trying to earn themselves a new contract,” Patton explained.

“If not, maybe they might get a two-year contract. But you’re trying to impress and it can be quite cut throat. People throw you under the bus to get their own contract ahead of you.

“As I say, it’s not personal it’s just the way the industry works. It can be quite difficult. Now don’t get me wrong, you make some fantastic friends and the group is tight and you’re always tight as a unit.

“You want to do well in the games and even in the league. But when you’re coming down to the business end of the season and you’re fighting for a contract it can be quite ruthless.”

