Delayed substitution of Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez labelled a disgrace

Kris Boyd has labelled the delayed substitution of Emiliano Martinez a disgrace as the Aston Villa goalkeeper continued playing after a serious head injury.

Martinez was treated for several minutes by medical staff after he took a blow to the head from Aston Villa team mate Tyrone Mings in an unfortunate collision during his side’s encounter with Newcastle United.

The Argentine goalkeeper played on after the initial incident, but several minutes later he dropped to the ground again despite not being touched, and was ultimately substituted.

Former Scotland international Kris Boyd was reporting on the game for Sky Sports and questioned why Martinez was initially allowed to play on after suffering a blow to the head.

Kris Boyd on the Emiliano Martinez incident.

“I’m no medical expert sitting here, but what I will say is I can see from here that it was serious. It was into the side of the head; a knee full force from Tyrone Mings. You could tell that Martinez was struggling,” Boyd said.

“Why the medical staff don’t put the foot down and take him off the field was an absolute disgrace. It was just a ball crossed into the middle, he comes and collects it and obviously feels something else from there and has to leave the field of play.

“But it shouldn’t be the case that you’re there until you actually fall down again or something happens. The medical staff should have put their foot down and took him off the field.

“They’re going to have to have a hard look at themselves here, the Aston Villa medical staff.”

Newcastle took the lead deep into injury time.

Referee Paul Tierney added 10 minutes of injury time onto the end of the first half due to the two periods of treatment Martinez received from the medical staff.

Callum Wilson scored a goal from the penalty spot six minutes into injury time to put Newcastle ahead, and he put the ball into the back of the net again just a few minutes later but was flagged for being offside, which left it 1-0 at the break.

