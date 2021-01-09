Moyes is not happy with the amount of criticism is player’s have received.

David Moyes has defended Premier League players who have breached coronavirus restrictions, questioning whether members of the UK government have behaved much better.

A number of footballers have been caught breaking restrictions over the festive period, with Premier League chiefs having “reminded clubs of their obligations” yesterday after a recent rise in positive tests in the league.

The West Ham manager feels that players have come under an unwarranted amount of criticism however, pointing out that even members of government have broken certain restrictions.

“Well, if you are going to take tough measures on players, then you might as well take on the Government people as well who have broken the rules because it’s certainly not just football players who have done it.

“You have got to be careful. A lot of people are throwing stones in glass houses at the moment regarding this. We all know what the protocols are, we all know we have to be ever-vigilant and make sure we are doing the right things,” Moyes said.

‘We can all make a mistake’

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini was recently pictured at a Christmas party with Tottenham Hotspur trio Erik Lamela, Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon.

The Argentine player apologised for attending the party and also donated to a food bank in London in an act of remorse.

“We can all make mistake as well. Manuel Lanzini understood he made a mistake, he has apologised for it, he’s made a donation to the food banks for what he’s done and I think it was a really good gesture.

“But you’ve got to be careful. There are a lot of people out there who are claiming that things should be different and I think the players are doing a remarkable job to keep football going, keep them playing.

“Now and again, they will make mistakes, there’s no doubt about that,” Moyes commented.

Read More About: David Moyes, Premier League, West Ham