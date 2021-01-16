David Moyes plays down Declan Rice Man United rumours

West Ham have had no contact from Manchester United or Chelsea over signing Declan Rice, according to David Moyes.

Rice has been in impressive form for West Ham so far this season, starting in all 18 of their Premier League fixtures to date.

The former Republic of Ireland player has been linked with a move away from West Ham, to either Premier League leaders Manchester United or Chelsea, but Moyes insisted that the Hammers have had no contact from either club.

“They’re not true, we’ve had no contact from either of those clubs regarding Declan and we wouldn’t want any anyway.

“He’s doing great for us, he’s a big leader now, he’s taken a lot of the weight off Mark Noble. He’s turning out to be a really good player but also a really good boy and good around the club,” Moyes told Amazon Prime.

West Ham’s transfer window hopes

The West Ham manager admitted that the club were looking to bring in a player themselves during the January transfer window, rather than let one go, but admitted that he is having some difficulty in that regard.

“I’d like some pace and someone who can run in behind because Michail [Antonio] does that and if we don’t have him through injury or we need to rest him we would like that type.

“That would be something we would want if we could. The truth is there isn’t a big window of players available at this moment in time and Covid has had an impact on clubs and transfers,” Moyes commented.

Despite the desire to bring someone in during the transfer window, West Ham are having a successful season to date, sitting in ninth place in the Premier League table.

