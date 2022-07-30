Cristiano Ronaldo says he will play for Man United again on Sunday

Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will play for Manchester United again on Sunday when the club takes on Rayo Vallecano in a preseason friendly.

Amid reports that Ronaldo still wishes to leave Man United ahead of the new season, the Portuguese footballer has announced that he will be playing for the club on Sunday.

Ronaldo didn’t feature for Man United during their preseason tours of Thailand and Australia, although he took to Instagram to respond to a fan page, writing “Sunday the king plays”.

United are in action against Atletico Madrid in Norway today, although they are back home at Old Trafford tomorrow to take on Rayo Vallecano in their last outing before the Premier League season kicks off.

With just over a week to go until United’s first game of the Premier League against Brighton next Sunday, it is looking more and more likely that Ronaldo won’t be securing a move away from Old Trafford before the season begins.

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he’s back with Manchester United team as he’s gonna play friendly game vs Rayo Vallecano: “Sunday, the king plays”, he just commented. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFC Here’s his message on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/HrPzk0Rzur — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2022

Erik ten Hag has got off to a good start.

Despite Ronaldo’s absence, United have performed well in their preseason fixtures this month, having notched three wins and one draw from four matches so far.

New manager Erik ten Hag would have been delighted with what he saw from his players in his first game in charge, as United claimed a 4-0 win against fierce rivals Liverpool in Thailand.

The Red Devils backed up that win with a 4-1 win against Melbourne Victory and a 3-1 against Crystal Palace, before a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Supporters won’t be getting overly excited about a few good performances in preseason friendlies, although there certainly are signs to suggest that United have improved considerably after their dreadful end to the Premier League last season.

Whether Ronaldo’s absence has helped United to achieve a more cohesive team performance is up for debate, although Ten Hag has insisted that he wants the 37-year-old to play a role for his team this season.

