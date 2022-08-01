Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford before the end of Rayo Vallecano friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen leaving Old Trafford before the full time whistle during Manchester United’s final pre-season friendly.

Ronaldo made his first and only pre-season appearance for Man United against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, having missed out on the tours of Thailand and Australia due to personal reasons.

The 37-year-old is widely reported to be attempting to leave the club in order to play Champions League football this season, although he has been unable to secure a move away from Old Trafford as of yet.

New manager Erik ten Hag started Ronaldo against Rayo Vallecano, although the Portuguese footballer was substituted at half time, and was then seen leaving Old Trafford before the final whistle, along with Diogo Dalot.

United have yet to announce whether Ten Hag granted Ronaldo permission to leave before full time, although many of the club’s supporters have argued that it is not a good look for a player due to his recent antics.

Erik ten Hag’s thoughts on his side’s pre-season.

Ten Hag didn’t make any comment on Ronaldo after the game in an interview with MUTV, although he did say he was happy with how his side have performed in the last few weeks.

“I think we had a good pre-season and made good progress. We are ready for the season but still, I know there is still a lot of room for improvement,” Ten Hag said.

“We have to improve. There is also a process that continues during the season. For next week, it is about the result as well.”

United started their pre-season campaign on a great note, as they claimed a 4-0 win against fierce rivals Liverpool in Thailand. Wins against Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace in Australia followed, although their momentum has stalled since then.

The Red Devils drew with Aston Villa in their final game Down Under, before suffering a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in Norway and were held to a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano on their return to Old Trafford.

