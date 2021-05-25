Cristiano Ronaldo thanks everyone who ‘took part’ in his Juventus journey

Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a 373-word message on Instagram reflecting on his time at Juventus amid speculation he could be leaving Italy.

Juventus failed to win their 11th consecutive Serie A title and finished 13 points off top of the table Inter Milan in an uncharacteristically poor season for the Turin-based club.

Andrea Pirlo’s side did managed to qualify for next season’s Champions League thanks a final-day 4-1 victory against Bologna, but Ronaldo was left on the bench for the crucial encounter.

Ronaldo’s statement on his time with Juventus.

Ronaldo’s future at the club is now uncertain, amid reports that he has been speaking to his former club Manchester United, where he played in the same team as current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Portuguese footballer took to Instagram to comment on a disappointing season with Juventus, thanking everyone who “took part” in his “journey” with the Italian club.

“The life and career of any top player are made of ups and downs. Year after year, we face fantastic teams, with extraordinary players and ambitious goals, so we always have to give our best to keep ourselves at excellence levels,” Ronaldo wrote.

“This year we couldn’t win Serie A, congratulations to Inter for the well deserved title. However, I have to value everything that we achieved this season at Juventus, both in collective and individual terms. The Italian Super Cup, the Italian Cup and the Serie A Top Scorer trophy fill me with happiness, mainly due to the difficulty they carry with them, in a country where nothing is easy to win.

“With these achievements, I reached a goal that I had set myself since the first day I arrived in Italy: to win the Championship, the Cup and the Super Cup, and also to be Best Player and Top Scorer in this great football country filled with tremendous players, giant clubs and a very own football culture.

“I’ve already said that I don’t chase records, records chase me. For those who don’t understand what I mean by this, it’s very simple: football is a collective game, but it is through individual overcoming that we help our teams achieve their goals. It is always looking for more and more on the field, working more and more off the field, that records eventually emerge and collective titles become inevitable, some being the natural consequence of the other.

‘Thanks to everyone who took part in this journey.’

“So, I’m very proud with this fact that has been widely replicated in recent days: Champion in England, Spain and Italy; Cup winner in England, Spain and Italy; Super Cup winner in England, Spain and Italy; Best Player in England, Spain and Italy; Best Scorer in England, Spain and Italy; Over 100 goals for a club in England, Spain and Italy. Nothing compares to the feeling of knowing that I’ve left my mark in the countries where I’ve played, and that I gave joy to the fans of the clubs I represented. This is what I work for, this is what moves me and this is what I’ll always keep chasing for until the last day.

“Thanks to everyone who took part in this journey! We stand together!”

While Ronaldo has not confirmed that he is looking to leave Juventus, the 36-year-old’s message does appear to be hint that his time in Italy has come to an end.

