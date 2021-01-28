Cristiano Ronaldo under investigation for Covid-19 breach

Cristiano Ronaldo is under investigation by the Italian police after potentially breaking the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.

The Portuguese superstar travelled to the resort of Courmayeur in the city of Aosta with his partner Georgina Rodriguez for her 27th birthday.

Travelling to the region of Val d’Aosta is currently not permitted under Italian law as the area is currently a medium to high-risk zone for coronavirus infections.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, Ronaldo is being investigated by the police and will have to pay a fine if he is found guilty.

The Juventus star is unlikely to be in dire financial straits if he is found to have breached coronavirus restrictions, as a fine of €400 is the usual amount for similar breaches.

Travel to the region is allowed if people entering the area own a second home there, but it is believed that Ronaldo and his partner stayed at a hotel which is officially closed to the public.

Rodriguez shared photographs of her birthday celebrations on Instagram with Ronaldo and his four children.

“Thanks so much for all the love I have received – for all your best wishes, attention and all the lovely messages. I am very lucky,” Rodriguez wrote.

Juventus struggles.

While Ronaldo himself has been playing well this season, scoring 15 goals in 15 Serie A matches, Juventus are struggling and currently sit in fourth place in the table.

The Turin-based side, who have won the last nine Serie A titles, are currently trailing table-toppers AC Milan by seven points.

Juventus have been faring better on the European front, as they topped Group G of the Champions League, ahead of Barcelona, to book a date with FC Porto in the knockout stages.

