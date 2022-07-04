Christian Eriksen reportedly agrees to join Manchester United

Christian Eriksen has agreed to join Manchester United on a three-year deal.

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United according to The Athletic, with the process of drafting contracts now begun.

The Brentford midfielder would have to pass medical tests before joining of course, which is a formality for most players, although Eriksen’s medical history means it is a potential stumbling block.

Eriksen has been in good health in recent times though thankfully, having played well for Brentford since joining the Premier League club in February this year.

The 30-year-old also made his return to international football in March and scored for Denmark two minutes after being introduced at the start of the second half in a 4-2 loss to the Netherlands.

The Danish midfielder has made a miraculous return to football.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening game of Euro 2020 and was later fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator device as a result.

The implant meant he was unable to play for Inter Milan in Serie A, as the Italian league’s rules prevented him from doing so, although the same rule does not exist in the Premier League.

Inter Milan agreed to terminate his contract early in December 2021, which allowed Eriksen to join Brentford in the Premier League.

Eriksen played 11 times for Brentford in the Premier League last season, with his first appearance for his new club coming in late February.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank did urge Eriksen to stay with the club at the end of last season, but assured the Danish international that he and the club’s fans would be thankful for his efforts should he decide to leave.

