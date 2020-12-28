Reports: Chelsea are considering replacing Frank Lampard with Thomas Tuchel

Recently sacked PSG manager Thomas Tuchel could replace Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager, according to reports from German newspaper Bild.

Tuchel was sacked by the Parisian club on Christmas Eve, despite PSG hammering Strasbourg 4-0 in their most recent fixture.

The move came as a shock, with Tuchel having led the side to the Champions League final only four months ago, but it appears that the German may not have long to wait before taking the reins at another top European club.

The 47-year old is reportedly being lined up to replace Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager, after a poor run of results from the London club.

German internationals Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Antonio Rudiger all play for Chelsea, which has supposedly helped to stoke Tuchel’s interest in the job.

Chelsea’s poor run of form

Chelsea have lost three of their last four Premier League fixtures, and now sit in eight place in the table, despite a positive start to the season.

‘We’re all disappointed every time we lose. We don’t like losing. That’s the Chelsea mentality, we always want to win games.’ – @Calteck10 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 27, 2020

Their last loss came against Arsenal, who have also been struggling in the Premier League in recent times, losing 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium, halting a four game winless streak for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Lampard was particularly critical of his players after that performance, claiming that his players “lacked character” during the loss to the Gunners.

“I learn about the players and the players have to learn about themselves. Some of them are young and these tough times are things that we will have to go through.

“I don’t think this season was ever going to be plain sailing, winning every week. But the players lacked character against Arsenal and they know that,” Lampard said.

Chelsea take on Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge this evening in what now looks like a crucial match for Lampard.

Read More About: Chelsea, frank lampard, Thomas Tuchel