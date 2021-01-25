Charlie Austin reveals that Man United signed Lindelof over Virgil van Dijk

Charlie Austin has revealed that Manchester United chose to sign Victor Lindelof instead of Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk and Austin played together while they were at Southampton, when several big clubs were interested in signing the brilliant Dutch defender.

Austin, who is currently on loan with Queens Park Rangers, revealed to TalkSport that van Dijk was overlooked by the Red Devils.

🤷‍♂️ “At #SaintsFC I said to Virgil that surely Man Utd had to be in for him.” 😲 “Virgil told me it was between him & Victor Lindelof…” 🔴 “I’m not sure [if he wanted Utd move], his heart was set on #LFC.” Charlie Austin reveals #MUFC chose to sign Lindelof over Van Dijk! 👀 pic.twitter.com/oWG9OSc0lj — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 25, 2021

“I remember at the back end of his Southampton career, we were sitting on the bench together at Chelsea away. I said to him ‘come on Virgil what’s going on, surely Manchester United must have been in for you?’

“They’re a massive club in England. He said ‘do you know what Chaz, in the summer it was between me and Lindelof, and they went for Lindelof’.

“Nobody knows that. He told me on the bench and I couldn’t believe it. I was gobsmacked,” Austin said.

‘He was gobsmacked’

The former Southampton player also revealed that van Dijk had a less than fond send-off from the club, with manager Manuel Pellegrino publicly admonishing the Dutchman for wanting to leave Southampton.

“The manager was Pellegrino at the time and in the summer he was looking to go. I remember at the time he got everyone on the pitch, including Virgil, and just came out and said ‘look lads Virgil wants to go, the club aren’t allowing him to go, he said he’s not going to play so he’s not going to train with us.’

“In front of everybody, including Virgil. He was gobsmacked, there was no heads up from the manager, nothing,” Austin commented.

Van Dijk of course ended up going to Liverpool, where he has since won a Champions League and Premier League title with the Merseyside club.

