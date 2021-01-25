‘Cavani was already going down’ – Ian Wright on crucial Man United free kick

Ian Wright has disputed whether Fabinho’s challenge on Edinson Cavani, which resulted in Bruno Fernandes scoring a goal from the resultant free kick, was a foul.

Manchester United got the better of their old rivals at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup, beating them 3-2 in an exhilarating match.

Fernandes proved to be the difference in the end, scoring his side’s third goal from a superb free kick after Cavani was brought down just outside of the box.

Is there anything Bruno Fernandes can’t do? 🔥pic.twitter.com/GbnNNR1XjD — Goal (@goal) January 24, 2021

However, speaking as a pundit on the game for BBC, former Arsenal player Ian Wright questioned whether Edinson Cavani dived to secure the ultimately crucial free kick.

“I think that he’s going towards the ball and is starting to go down anyway. It made no difference what Fabinho done, he is already going down,” Wright said after the game.

His fellow pundit Alan Shearer disagreed, saying that the referee was right to award a free kick for Manchester United, but criticised Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker for failing to stop the shot.

“The defender comes through the back of Cavani. He uses all his experience, get his body well and gets it in front of the ball. His knee goes into his other knee.

“It’s a wonderful strike but it’s one the goalkeeper should save because it’s on his side. It’s definitely a free-kick,” Shearer commented.

‘On reflection that’s a foul’

While Wright seemed convinced that Fabinho’s challenge was not a foul while he was on television duty, the former England international appeared to have a change of heart on further reflection.

Yeah Scott you are right. On reflection that’s a foul. I wanted 2-2 and penalties so bad it clouded my judgement 😂👍🏾 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) January 24, 2021

“On reflection that’s a foul. I wanted 2-2 and penalties so bad it clouded my judgement,” Wright tweeted after the game.

The result extended United’s unbeaten-streak across all competitions to five games, while Liverpool have now lost three of their past five matches in all competitions.

