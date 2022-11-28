Canelo Alvarez sends warning to Lionel Messi after Argentina celebrations

Canelo Alvarez has sent a warning to Lionel Messi after the Argentina star was seen celebrating with a Mexico jersey at his feet.

Argentina claimed a 2-0 win against Mexico on Saturday, as Messi and Enzo Fernandez scored to keep their country’s World Cup hopes alive after a shock loss to Saudi Arabia.

A video of Argentina’s jubilant celebrations in the dressing room after the game emerged online, in which Messi was seen to be chanting while a Mexico jersey lay at his feet, which he kicked while taking his boots off.

World super middleweight boxing champion Alvarez has taken Messi’s actions as a grave insult to Mexico, and suggested that the Argentine footballer would be better served staying well away from him.

Canelo Alvarez warns Lionel Messi.

“I saw Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag? He should ask God that I don’t find him,” Alvarez tweeted.

“Just as I respect Argentina, you have to respect Mexico! I’m not talking about the country (Argentina) I’m talking about Messi because of the [disrespectful action] he did. The fans are one thing, we as an example another… don’t be so [disrespectful].

“Anyone who doesn’t defend their homeland is an asshole… fanaticism is one thing, your identity is another. Long live Mexico cabrones.”

Canelo had some strong words for Messi after seeing his locker room celebration 👀 (via @canelo, nicolasotamendi30/IG) pic.twitter.com/emRRHK1nGO — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 28, 2022

Mexico’s World Cup hopes hang by a thread.

While Argentina kept their hopes alive with a win on Saturday, Mexico’s chances of progression took a serious hit as they currently sit at the bottom of Group C on one point.

Mexico will need to beat Saudi Arabia in their final group game to reach the last 16, although even a win wouldn’t guarantee them a place in the knock out stages.

Poland and Argentina play each other on Wednesday, where a draw would be enough to guarantee the former’s progression, while the latter will be aiming for a win.

A draw could see both Poland and Argentina progress however, as long as Saudi Arabia don’t beat Mexico or if the Mexicans win by fewer than four goals.

