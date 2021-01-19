‘It’s 100% not working’ – Berbatov on Gareth Bale’s Spurs stay

Dimitar Berbatov expects Gareth Bale to be sent back to Real Madrid if his form with Tottenham does not improve.

Bale has only made two appearances for Spurs in the Premier League since he rejoined the north London club in the summer, scoring only three goals in his 12 appearances across all competitions.

When the Welshman left Tottenham for Spanish giants Real Madrid he was one of the best players in the world, but has been a shadow of his former self in the last couple of years.

Spurs fans had hoped that a return to his former club after a tumultuous stay in Madrid would help the Cardiff native regain his form, but has so far failed to impress for Jose Mourinho’s side.

‘He’s not producing the right level of football’

Berbatov, who played with Bale while they were both at Tottenham, believes Mourinho will have no difficulty in sending the four-time Champions League winner back to Madrid if he does not up his game.

“I was expecting a lot of him coming to Spurs, to shake things up and for him, Son [Heung-min] and [Harry] Kane to make it a trio up front that can rival the Liverpool attacking trio, for example.

“For the moment it is 100 per cent not working. Hopefully, he can get back to 100 per cent and start playing. If not, in the end, it is an easy decision – he can go back to Madrid.

“Whatever the reason [for his lack of games] Gareth Bale is injury-free now is because he’s on the bench for the team.

“But he’s not playing from the from the first minute so it means that obviously, he’s not producing the right level of football Jose Mourinho wants from him, which is a shame because I like him a lot,” Berbatov told Stats Perform.

To make matters worse for the Welsh winger, his relationship with Mourinho seems to be frayed with the Portuguese manager questioning whether he wanted to stay at Tottenham or return to Real Madrid.

Read More About: dimitar berbatov, gareth bale, tottenham hotspur