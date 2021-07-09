Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne apologises for Raheem Sterling comment

Basketball Ireland CEO Bernard O’Byrne has apologised for a social media comment he made about Raheem Sterling.

Sterling has been the subject of much attention over the last couple of days, after he won a penalty for England in their Euro 2020 game against Denmark, with many fans arguing that the Englishman dived.

O’Byrne, who was formerly the FAI’s chief executive, commented “Black dives matter” on Facebook under a BBC post questioning whether the penalty should have been given.

.@BballIrl CEO Bernard O’Byrne has issued an apology following a recent social media post. The full statement is available here: https://t.co/LXS7maycOi — Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) July 8, 2021

‘I wholeheartedly apologise for the comments.’

The Basketball Ireland CEO has now apologised for the comment, which he has deleted from Facebook.

“My choice of words commenting on a penalty incident were not thought out. It was an error of judgement and I wholeheartedly apologise for the comments,” O’Byrne said.

Basketball Ireland have stressed their “ongoing commitment to inclusion and basketball’s diverse community” which they say has been led by O’Byrne.

The support and energy from all the fans have been incredible both at Wembley and everyone watching at home. Bring on Sunday under the arches ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/KqhXHflaNa — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) July 8, 2021

Euro 2020 final awaits Sterling and England.

There has been much debate over whether Sterling should have been awarded a penalty, there is no doubt that the Englishman played brilliantly against the Danes.

The Manchester City forward has been arguably England’s best player throughout the tournament, and was particularly lauded for his performance in their Euro 2020 semi-final.

England will play in their first major tournament decider since the World Cup final in 1966 on Saturday, which is also their first-ever appearance in a European Championship final.

Sterling, who has scored three goals at the tournament so far, will be crucial to Gareth Southgate’s side’s hopes, as they look to win their first major trophy in 55 years.

