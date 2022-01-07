Aston Villa confirm that Philippe Coutinho will join them on loan

Aston Villa have confirmed that Philippe Coutinho will spend the rest of the season on loan from Barcelona at Villa Park.

The agreement between Villa and Barcelona also includes an option to buy Coutinho on a permanent basis from the Catalan giants, subject to the Brazilian international completing a medical and receiving a work permit.

Coutinho will be reunited with former Liverpool team mate Steven Gerrard, who took over as Aston Villa’s manager last November, after a stint with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Philippe Coutinho has struggled for game time at Barcelona.

Coutinho was very highly rated during his days at Anfield and was signed for a club-record fee of £146 million from Liverpool to Barcelona back in January 2018.

The Brazilian international has struggled to nail down a starting place in Barcelona’s team however, and was sent out on loan to Bayern Munich for the 2019/20 season, and came on as a substitute in the German club’s 2020 Champions League final win.

Coutinho returned to the Catalan giants the following season with the arrival of new manager Ronald Koeman, but he again struggled to make a mark in a Barcelona team that look a shadow of their former selves.

Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌 Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022

Aston Villa will be hoping the Brazilian can have a big impact.

Gerrard will be hoping to see shades of the Coutinho of old when the Brazilian returns to the Premier League, as Aston Villa look to make their way up the table.

Villa are currently in 13th place in the Premier League , and while they don’t currently look to be in any danger of relegation, Gerrard’s side will be aiming to finish the season in the top half of the table.

Although Coutinho hasn’t been at his best since leaving Liverpool, a return to England and reuniting with Gerrard could be exactly what the Brazilian needs to rediscover his previous form.

