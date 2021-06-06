Ashley Cole believes boos over taking the knee are ‘never going to stop’

Former England international Ashley Cole believes certain fans will never stop booing players for taking a knee against racism.

Boos rang out around the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough for the second game in a row as England and Romania internationals took a knee before today’s international friendly.

Cole was on punditry duty for ITV Sport and expressed his belief that the people who boo when players are taking a knee do so because they don’t want things to change.

The boos rang out again at the Riverside as the players took the knee before kick-off. It was quickly drowned out by applause. #ENGROM | #ENG | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/LACLIECygl — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) June 6, 2021

“It’s never going to stop. It’s fans that don’t want to listen, they don’t want to understand, they don’t like change,” Cole said.

“It’s disappointing that we’ve heard boos, but the players have to carry on.”

Southgate on fans booing players taking the knee.

England manager Gareth Southgate was speaking to Sky Sports about certain fans’ decision to boo the players while taking the knee, saying that he and his team were disappointed that it had happened.

However, Southgate insisted that his side would continue to take the knee, saying they ‘more determined than ever’ to continue with the gesture.

“You have to put yourself in the shoes of an England player about to represent his country and because we are all trying to support the move for equality, the move for supporting our team-mates… some of the experiences they have been through in their lives,” Southgate said.

🗣️ “You have to put yourself in the shoes of a young player about to represent his country” 🗣️ “We are determined more than ever to take a knee in this tournament” Gareth Southgate reiterates his sadness of some #ENG fans booing the players taking a knee v Austria pic.twitter.com/1gks5OQakM — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 5, 2021

“Some people decide to boo. I think those people should put themselves in the shoes of those young players and how that must feel.

“If that was their children, if they are old enough to have children, how would they feel about their kids being in that sort of situation.

“Most important thing for our players is to know we are totally united on it, we are totally committed to supporting each other, supporting the team. We feel more than ever determined to take the knee through this tournament.”

