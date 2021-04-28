Arsene Wenger says he could ‘help’ Arsenal in event of takeover

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said he would help the club in the event of a takeover from Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek.

Ek first announced he was interested in buying the north London club last week, in the midst of fan outcry over Arsenal’s intention to compete in the now-failed European Super League.

The Swedish billionaire is understood to be tabling a bid with the support of club legends Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira – something which has gotten Wenger’s approval.

The former Arsenal manager was speaking to beIN Sports about the potential takeover and said that he would be willing to help those involved if he was asked to.

"If I can help @Arsenal, I will do it as well" Wenger willing to offer his expertise to Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira in their takeover bid!

“I like the fact that former people of the club run the club. You have two examples in the football world, former players who run a club like at Bayern or big investors who buy a club like Man City,” Wenger said.

“I personally, as a football man, like the fact that former Arsenal players take over and have an advice. For the project, the best deals are made when nobody knows about it and you come out and it is done.

“Once you announce things, you have a mountain to climb. Nobody wants to give in. It is better you do your deal and when it is done, you come out and then take people you want.

“I will always support Arsenal, and if I can help Arsenal I will do it as well in any way. After that, I am happy with my life as it is today.”

‘We remain 100 per cent committed.’

Despite the keen interest from Ek and the former Arsenal stars, current club owner Stan Kroenke released a statement on Tuesday insisting that he has no intention of selling the club.

“We remain 100 per cent committed to Arsenal, are not selling any stake in the club, have not received any offer and will not entertain any offer,” the statement read.

“Our ambition for Arsenal remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and our focus remains on improving our competitiveness on the pitch to achieve this.”

Arsenal fans gathered outside the Emirates Stadium in large numbers last Friday before the side’s game with Everton, demanding that Kroenke leave the club in light of the failed Super League proposal.

