Argentina miss out on top spot in Fifa World Rankings

Argentina will not take top spot in the Fifa World Rankings despite winning the World Cup in Qatar.

The new Fifa World Rankings are set to be officially published on Thursday and Brazil will remain in first place despite their World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of Croatia.

Lionel Messi and co. are unlikely to be too annoyed by Argentina’s ranking after their World Cup triumph, although it does call into question the accuracy of the standings.

While Argentina have risen in the rankings thanks to their efforts in Qatar, as they move from third to second place, their dramatic penalty shoot out victory against France will not see them assume top spot.

Belgium remain in top four despite dismal World Cup.

Perhaps more surprising than Argentina’s placing is Belgium’s, as the Red Devils have dropped just two places from second to fourth despite their dismal showing at the World Cup.

Belgium failed to make it to the knock out stages at the World Cup, and also recently produced an indifferent display in the Uefa Nations League where they finished as runners up to the Netherlands in their group, although they remain highly ranked.

Morocco are the biggest winners in the rankings, as the North African nation has risen 11 spots to 11th place after they reached the World Cup semi-finals, seeing off Belgium, Spain and Portugal in doing so.

Finalists France have risen one place to third, while England will remain in fifth place after they were knocked out by Les Bleus in the quarter-finals.

Croatia have climbed up to seventh place from 12th thanks to their bronze medal finish at the World Cup, overtaking Italy in doing so, who failed to qualify for the tournament in Qatar.

Scenes in Buenos Aires after Argentina became world champions 😳 🇦🇷 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 19, 2022

Fifa World Rankings.

1. Brazil

2. Argentina

3. France

4. Belgium

5. England

6. Netherlands

7. Croatia

8. Italy

9. Portugal

10. Spain

11. Morocco

12. Switzerland

13. USA

14. Germany

15. Mexico

16. Uruguay

17. Colombia

18. Denmark

19. Senegal

20. Japan

