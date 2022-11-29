Brazil’s Antony claims air conditioning in stadiums is making players sick

Brazil’s Antony has claimed that the air conditioning being used in stadiums at the World Cup in Qatar is making players sick.

The Manchester United winger has came off the bench in both of Brazil’s World Cup matches so far against Serbia and Switzerland, although Antony admitted to being unwell in the days before the second game.

Antony has attributed his illness to the air conditioning that is present at the stadiums in Qatar, which is deemed as necessary due to the high temperatures recorded in the company.

Speaking to ESPN BR, Antony revealed that other players in Brazil’s squad had also suffered from a cough and a sore throat in the days after their opening game against Serbia.

Antony on the air conditioning at the stadiums.

“It was a bit difficult. I ended up having a bad feeling there for a few days that complicated me a bit,” Antony explained.

“I’m recovering well and getting 100 per cent. It was more of a sickness, throat. It was the air conditioning (in the stadiums). Not only me, but other players also had a cough and a bad throat.

“It’s very difficult for me to get sick, but I’m happy to be an important part of the team. Whenever you need Antony, I’m available.”

Another bad look for the tournament.

The World Cup in Qatar has been mired in controversy, and this latest allegation is just the most recent sign that Fifa should have looked elsewhere for a host nation.

Even though the World Cup was moved from summer time to winter due to being played in the hot climate in Qatar, tournament officials deemed that temperatures would still be too high in the months of November and December.

While the air conditioning in the stadiums may be keeping players cool on the pitch, it is far from ideal if it is making players ill, while it isn’t exactly eco-friendly either.

Read More About: antony, Brazil, World Cup