Ander Herrera breaks into tears when discussing Man United exit

Ander Herrera broke into tears when he recalled his last day at Old Trafford, following a difficult exit from Manchester United.

The Spanish midfielder first signed for Man United back in 2014, which was a difficult time for the club, although Herrera was a consistent solid performer for the team.

Herrera ultimately went on to win the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League with Man United, before he left the club to sign for Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

Speaking on the official UTD Podcast, Herrera revealed that he didn’t intend on leaving the club, but felt that by the time an offer of a new contract came in that it was too late.

Ander Herrera on his exit from Manchester United.

“To leave, it was difficult because six months before, five months before, I was expecting that offer for me to stay,” Herrera said.

“It’s not the moment to talk bad about anyone and I am not going to do it, but after my third season with the club I expected a little bit more from the club at that time.

“I got the player of the year award by the fans and the club didn’t call me that summer to sign a new contract, and they did with other players. That was painful for me, honestly.

“I think I deserved it and they didn’t do it. After, the conditions changed because I was not happy with that little moment with the club.

“People go through the club but the club and the badge stays the same, so I could never say one bad word about the club because I am so, so thankful.

“But that was a little bit painful. At the end of the third season, three titles, player of the year, and they didn’t call me in the summer so I was feeling a bit down.

“And after, they called me when I had one year left on the contract and the things, they were not right for me. I fight for the club until the last day, no problem at all, I respected my contract until the last day.

“But they didn’t come at the right moment in my opinion, and in my agent’s opinion, and in my family’s opinion as well.”

The Spaniard broke down when recalled his last day at Old Trafford.

When asked about his last day at Old Trafford, Herrera became emotional as he broke into tears before getting up out of his seat and leaving the interview temporarily.

The full podcast episode with Herrera will be released on Monday at 5pm GMT, exclusively in the United App, on ManUtd.com and via MUTV.

