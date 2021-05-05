Ander Herrera accuses the referee of swearing at PSG players during Man City loss

PSG’s European dreams were ended last night as they were beaten 4-1 on aggregate by Man City in their Champions League semi-final.

While Man City were 2-0 winners on the night, Herrera told RMC Sport that he believes PSG were the better side for the majority of the second leg and that the Parisians will have no regrets going home.

“We were the better side for 70 minutes. We tried it all. We attacked, we tried to attack. We are going to leave here with our heads held high,” Herrera said after the game.

‘If we say that we get a three or four match ban.’

However, the former Manchester United player wasn’t nearly as complimentary of the referee’s performance, claiming that the match official had swore at one of his teammates.

“The referee tonight said f**k off to Leandro Paredes. If we say that we get a three or four match ban,” Herrera argued.

Hererra wasn’t the only PSG player to complain about the referee’s behaviour, as Marco Verratti claimed that he was also swore at by the man in the middle.

“The referee also told me ‘f**k you’ twice. For them it’s normal, if you say that it’s 10 matches [ban]. I talk a lot to the referee but I don’t say that,” Verratti said.

While the PSG players were incensed by the referee, they can have no complaints with the red card that Angel Di Maria was shown after the Argentine footballer was sent off for a stamp on City’s Fernandinho.

Di María 🟥 The winger given a straight red for this stamp on Fernandinho!#MCIPSG | #UCL pic.twitter.com/p4jqG3Yjm2 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) May 4, 2021

With just over 20 minutes to play and trailing by three goals on aggregate, a comeback looked unlikely for the French champions, but their fate was sealed when Di Maria was correctly shown a red card.

Man City will play against either Chelsea or Real Madrid later this month in Istanbul, in what will be their first-ever appearance in the Champions League final.