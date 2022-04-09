Alphonso Davies baffled by how Harry Maguire is Cristiano Ronaldo’s captain

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies has questioned why Harry Maguire, not Cristiano Ronaldo, is Manchester United’s captain.

Maguire has captained Man United since January 2020, less than six months after he first joined the club, but his position as the club’s captain has been frequently criticised off the back of a number of sub-par performances.

The 29-year-old often puts in a good shift when playing for England, but the same can’t be said for when he plays for United, as the defender has been at fault for quite a few conceded goals this season.

Alphonso Davies on Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.

Davies was streaming himself playing FIFA 22 on Twitch when he got Maguire in a pack on Ultimate Team, and questioned why Ronaldo isn’t United’s captain.

“Can you guys imagine, take this in… You’re Ronaldo, right? One of the greatest players ever in the 21st century and what’s his name is your captain. Harry Maguire is your captain,” Davies said.

“And you refer to him as, ‘Yes cap.’ I don’t know what he says to him. I’m not dissing Harry Maguire, but Ronaldo, Ronaldo should get the armband.”

“Imagine being Ronaldo and Harry Maguire is your captain” Alphonso Davies🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/072l8dc93s — Theo (@Thogden) April 8, 2022

United continue their push for then top four.

There’s no question that Man United have suffered a disappointing season, as they exited the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup and the Champions League at an early stage, and currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League table.

United do still have a chance of making the top four and qualifying for next season’s Champions League however, as just three points separate them and fourth placed Tottenham.

Of the four teams that have a chance of making the top four, Arsenal are the best placed, as they are level on points with Tottenham and have a game in hand, although they suffered a 3-0 defeat top Crystal Palace last time out.

