Alex Ferguson recalls a young Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s desire to be a manager

Manchester United legend Alex Ferguson has praised current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for giving young players a chance to shine at the club.

Solskjaer played under Ferguson at United for 11 years, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one Champions League title in an extremely successful era for the club.

Ferguson was speaking to the BBC in a wide-ranging interview about his life and football, and while Solskjaer certainly hasn’t reached the same heights as a manager yet with United, the Scot believes he is doing a fine job in the hot seat.

💬 Ole has encouraged his players to take on extra responsibility in the absence of @HarryMaguire93…#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 14, 2021

The former United manager believes Solskjaer was suited to a managerial role from a young age, explaining how the Norwegian youngster would take notes during training sessions while he was playing for the club.

“Even as a young reserve, even when he was on the bench… he would take notes of the training sessions,” Ferguson said.

“He had a will that he wanted to be a manager, and at a club like Manchester United, it’s a result industry, without question.”

‘He is getting the results, he has done very well.’

Solskjaer is yet to win any titles with United as a manager, but that could soon change when they take on Villareal in the Europa League final in less than two weeks’ time.

While the young manager has not yet lead the club to any silverware, Ferguson does believe that Solskjaer is currently doing very well in the top seat, and praised his willingness to give young players game time.

“If you don’t get results there’s questions to be asked. He is getting the results, he really has done very well. And what is really important for this club is to introduce young people, and he’s given young players a chance.

“That will always be the foundation of Manchester United, from Matt Busby, from Alex Ferguson and to what Ole is doing, the young guys, if they are good enough, play them. Never a problem at this club.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer