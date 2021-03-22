Alan Shearer questions Paul Pogba’s hunger after Leicester loss

Alan Shearer has criticised Manchester United and Paul Pogba after a “frustrating” performance against Leicester City in the FA Cup.

United were well beaten by the Foxes in the FA Cup quarter-final, as they lost 3-1 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday evening.

English football legend Shearer was speaking on BBC after the game and identified Pogba’s performance as a major factor in the Red Devils’ loss.

“He was very isolated but then sometimes you need help off your team-mates but you can also help yourself by putting yourself in better positions.

“It was a really frustrating performance for him because when his team-mates are looking for options from him, for him to either come short to be the link-up play, a lot of the time I’m thinking, ‘Come on, help’.

“Paul Pogba is looking for some help, he needs a run off the forward, there’s no one there. In his defence, he never really had any midfielder who was prepared to run past him or prepared to give him that little bit of support he so badly needed.”

‘He doesn’t look comfortable in the nine position’

The former Newcastle United striker reckons that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not getting the most out of Pogba, and that a positional change for the Frenchman may be needed.

“He kept on pulling onto the full back for the long diagonal, which is fine that can be good but not every time. It didn’t really work for him tonight and I was really frustrated for him on the sidelines,” Shearer explained.

“I don’t think he’s a nine. He doesn’t look comfortable in the nine position. He doesn’t look as if he’s got that hunger to score as many goals as he could and should. It was a frustrating performance.”

Man United won’t be in action again for another two weeks when they take on Brighton in the Premier League, as the first round of the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup kicks off on Wednesday.

