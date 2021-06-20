Alan Shearer urges Gareth Southgate to start Jude Bellingham against the Czechs

Alan Shearer has called on Gareth Southgate to start Jude Bellingham for England against the Czech Republic.

England were defensively sound in their first two games of Euro 2020 against Croatia and Scotland, but have been unable to threaten teams up front, having managed just three shots on target in the tournament so far.

Former England international Shearer was writing in his column for the BBC and urged Southgate to select a more attack-minded team against the Czechs by starting 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham.

Alan Shearer on Jude Bellingham.

“Jude Bellingham is capable of making the same impact in England’s midfield if he is given the chance and the 17-year-old is someone I would look to bring in now,” Shearer wrote.

“Gareth Southgate was right to start Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice against Croatia because they gave us the runaround in the middle of the park when they beat us in the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup.

“It worked perfectly against them last weekend, but not against Scotland. We were too slow and ponderous in possession and we did not need two men in that midfield holding role.

“It meant there was no penetration, from players trying to break Scotland’s defensive lines, and we were too predictable on the ball.”

Gareth Southgate on why Harry Kane must start again.

Shearer also argued that Jack Grealish should start against the Czech Republic, as he feels England are in need of a “creative spark” if they hope to win on Tuesday.

However, the former Newcastle United striker believes calls to drop captain Harry Kane are ridiculous, labelling him as the one player who has to keep his place.

Southgate if in full agreement with Shearer on Kane’s importance to the team and confirmed to ITV Sport that he would start against the Czech Republic in England’s final group game.

“He’s our most important player – there’s no doubt about that. You’ve only got to look at his goal scoring record with us to see his importance to the team,” Southgate said.

“He’s fundamental to not only the goals but the build-up play and everything else he brings. I know there’ll be a lot of questions being asked about him at the moment.

“But he’s been through that 100 times before. I’ve answered that in this role several times in the past and he’s come up with the goals that have won us the next games. I expect that to be the same moving forward.”

