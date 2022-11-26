Alan Shearer calls for Harry Kane to be rested against Wales

Alan Shearer has called for Gareth Southgate to rest Harry Kane in England’s final World Cup group game against Wales.

England are still in danger of missing out on the last 16 after Friday night’s draw against the USA, although they do still top Group B thanks to their tally of four points from two games.

Kane has started for England in both of their games so far, although he has yet to score and did injure his ankle in his country’s 6-2 win against Iran.

In his column for the BBC, Alan Shearer argued that Kane should be given the day off against Wales so the England captain can be at his best in the knock out stages.

Alan Shearer on Harry Kane.

“He came through that scare about his ankle before the US game but, after playing a big part in an impressive team performance in the Iran game with two assists, he looked very tired and very leggy to me,” Shearer wrote.

“It might be time to think about getting him right for the knockout stages, and I have a sneaky feeling Callum Wilson might come in to face Wales on Tuesday instead.

“England need to freshen things up anyway, to get the feel-good factor back after the disappointment of our draw with the US, and restore a bit of confidence.

“I can understand why Gareth Southgate stuck with the same team that had stuck six goals past Iran but, after that, I can’t see him doing the same again in our final game in Group B.”

14 players are out for today’s session in Al Wakrah, with those who started yesterday’s game taking part in a recovery session. @Madders10 returns to training following his rehabilitation, while @JHenderson is working indoors on an individual programme. pic.twitter.com/HKcBVOdJXc — England (@England) November 26, 2022

Resting players could be a dangerous game for Gareth Southgate.

Southgate will be wary not to rest too many players for Tuesday’s final World Cup group game, as England will be coming up against a desperate Wales side which will have a point to prove.

Wales do still have a slim chance of progression, although they will need to beat England to do so after a draw against the USA and a 2-0 loss to Iran.

England do have impressive squad depth, although if Southgate makes too many changes he could disrupt the flow of his team and give Wales an opportunity at an unlikely upset.

